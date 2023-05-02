Milton-Freewater Man Drowns in Dangerous Walla Walla River

A hiker's body was recovered after being swept away by a swift river current.

On Saturday, April 29th just before 2 pm, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a body floating in the Walla Walla River near the Harris Park Bridge.

People nearby jumped to action, attempting life-saving measures.

Bystanders were able to pull the man from the river and performed CPR. As paramedics and deputies arrived at the scene, they continued medical procedures. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased male was identified as 46-year old Kerry Alan Ronald Ganson of Milton-Freewater. Ganson's friend arrived to the scene and explained that the two men were hiking up the south fork of the Walla Walla River about a mile east of the Harris Park Campground. As Ganson attempted to cross the river, the swift current swept him off his feet and he floated away. The friend lost sight of Ganson and ran down the trail back to his vehicle. The friend then drove to the Harris Park Bridge, where he found people performing CPR.

