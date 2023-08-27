Anyone who's a lavender lover won't settle for any other scent.

There's a HUGE lavender festival in Sequim, Washington that takes place on the third weekend in July. The festival is hosted by the Sequim Lavender Growers Association. The town celebrates all things lavender in a weekend celebration with live music, food and hundreds of vendors. It's probably the most popular feature of Sequim. Heck, I asn't even sure ho to pronounce Sequim. By the way...it's pronounced "SKWIM." It rhymes with "SWIM." Who knew? I was saying, "See-Kwim." Ooooops!

What are the highlights of the Sequim Lavender Festival?

The lavender festival features hundreds of booths of arts and crafts, a beer garden, food court, farm tours, and lots of community events for people of all ages and interests. There's loads of fresh lavender and lavender products from several local growers.

What is lavender? According to sequimlavendergrowers.com:

Lavender is truly a perennial plant. It provides a year long presence in the landscape. Its early spring foliage followed by distinctive flower spikes, summer flowers and constant fragrance provide a landscape masterpiece, individually or with other plant varieties. During the winter dormancy stage, its gray-green foliage and dome-like stature provide a subdued color, shape and fullness to a sleeping garden. Lavender’s fresh cut flowers and dried bouquets provide fragrance, color and beauty from the outdoors that can be enjoyed indoors throughout the year.

Start planning your visit to next year's lavender festival. I am. For more information about Sequim and the lavender festival, go here!

