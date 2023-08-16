Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Thieves on Shopping Spree

Please take a look at these two guys. Do you recognize one, or, possibly, both?

Kennewick Police are investigating an identity theft. Stolen credit cards were used to make several purchases. The two men apparently went on quite the exuberant spending spree. The primary suspect and an associate were caught on surveillance footage.

The suspects purchased over $3,900 in merchandise at various Kennewick businesses.

Police are asking for your assistance to identify the two males involved.

If you have any information, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Or, if you'd prefer, you can leave a tip anonymously at KPDtips.com.

