Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID Theft Suspect
Kennewick Police need your help to identify the man in the above photo.
Surely, someone recognizes this guy. Back on July 13th, the suspect stole a backpack from a locker at a local gym. Stolen credit cards inside the backpack were used at multiple businesses in Kennewick.
If you can identify the suspect, Police want to hear from you.
Please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be made here.
