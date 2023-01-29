Messy Friday Night Fiasco in Kennewick Lands Female in Jail For Robbery

Kennewick Police Department Kennewick Police Department loading...

It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station.

Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.

The woman allegedly made a huge mess at the store before she left the property.

As Kennewick Police arrived at the scene, the female suspect fled on foot. She was immediately detained.

After an investigation, the woman was arrested for probable cause of robbery. The female suspect was taken to a local hospital and medically cleared. She was booked at the Benton County Jail.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

You can read the details from the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook post below.

