Big Shows: Kings of Leon and Jelly Roll to Rock Climate Pledge Arena

Jelly Roll Is Coming To Washington State This Summer: Here's How To Get Tickets

Two huge shows were announced for the Pacific Northwest and I couldn't be more excited to share the news with you.

You can mark your calendars for an electrifying double feature at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena this summer and Townsquare Media will have your free tickets.

How Can I Get Kings Of Leon Tickets For Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle?

Climate Pledge Arena is set to host the chart-topping Kings of Leon alongside the mesmerizing Phantogram on Thursday, August 29.

Tickets for the unforgettable night go on sale starting Friday, March 1, at 10 am PT.

Following this epic performance, get ready for a soul-stirring Saturday on August 31, featuring the dynamic Jelly Roll, along with the talents of Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

Just like the Kings of Leon show, tickets for Jelly Roll's performance will be available for purchase starting Friday, March 1, at 10 am PT.

Climate Pledge Arena, renowned for hosting top-tier events, is gearing up to become the epicenter of musical magic this summer.

With these back-to-back shows, concert-goers can expect an immersive journey through diverse genres, promising an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Make sure to secure your tickets early for what promises to be a summer highlight, as Kings of Leon, Phantogram, Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, and Alexandra Kay converge for two nights of unparalleled musical brilliance at Climate Pledge Arena.

