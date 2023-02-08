Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?

Is Washington State A No-Fault State?

Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?

My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my ride instead of fixing it. It's made me quite frustrated as I'm not the one that caused the accident and yet the insurance company is going to try and devalue my favorite car.

I'm still waiting to hear back from the insurance company but hopefully, they'll put things right.

It got me thinking about no-fault states and what are some of the advantages and disadvantages of living in those states.

Luckily, Washington is not a no-fault state. But what does that mean for you?

Washington has a tort liability system. You are buying coverage to reimburse another driver in case you cause a car accident.

In a no-fault state , each driver's own insurance company pays for their medical expenses and property damage, regardless of who was at fault for the accident.

In contrast, in a fault state like Washington , the driver who caused the accident is responsible for the damages. So, if you live in Washington and are involved in a car accident, the first thing you should do is exchange information with the other driver—name, contact information, insurance company, and policy number.

Once you have that information, you'll need to file a claim with your own insurance company. If the other driver was at fault and their insurance company denies your claim, you may need to hire an attorney to help you get the compensation you deserve.

I'll let you know how the Mustang drama works out.