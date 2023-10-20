5 Tips To Stop Serious Bed Bug Infestations in Washington State

Bed bugs are small, wingless insects that feed on human blood and I'm seeing more and more articles about bed bug infestations in Washington State. They are becoming increasingly common both at home and during travel.

As you might know, bed bugs are notorious for leaving itchy bites and causing psychological distress due to their association with uncleanliness.

Knowing how to avoid bed bugs is half the battle and protecting yourself is essential to prevent an infestation.

I thought I'd discuss some tips on how to help you avoid bed bugs, identify their signs and symptoms, and what to do if you suspect an infestation.

Here are the five tips I came up with that'll hopefully help you avoid any bed bug encounters:

Tip 1: Inspect Your Hotel Room

One of the most common ways that bed bugs spread is through travel. Therefore, it is essential to inspect your hotel room thoroughly. Inspect the mattress, headboard, and box spring for any signs of bed bugs such as feces, blood stains, or live bugs. Similarly, inspect your luggage before you bring it into the room. If you suspect any signs of bed bugs or have been bitten, immediately report it to the hotel staff.

Tip 2: Keep Your Home Clean

Keeping your home clean is one of the most important things you can do to avoid bed bugs.

Regularly vacuum your bed, mattress, and floors to remove any potential hiding spots for bed bugs. Pay particular attention to any cracks or crevices. Wash your bedding and clothes regularly in hot water, and use a dryer on high heat to kill any bed bugs that may be hiding.

Tip 3: Be Cautious of Second-hand Items

Second-hand items such as furniture or clothing may be an easy and inexpensive option, but they are also a more significant risk for bed bugs. Before bringing any second-hand items into your home, inspect them thoroughly, and wash or treat them if necessary. Consider purchasing new items or only accepting used items from trusted sources.

Tip 4: Use Bed Bug Repellents While Traveling

Using bed bug repellents while traveling can help reduce your chances of bringing bed bugs back to your home. Various bed bug repellents are available on the market, including sprays and travel-size bed bug encasements. Bed bug encasements can protect your mattress and pillows while traveling and are relatively affordable.

Tip 5: Hire a Professional Bed Bug Exterminator

If bed bugs have already infiltrated your home, it's time to call a professional bed bug exterminator. Bed bug infestations can be challenging to eradicate without professional help. The exterminator can identify the source of the infestation, determine the most effective treatment plan, and eliminate the bed bugs completely. Avoid home remedies or over-the-counter insecticides, as they may harm your health and are often ineffective.

As you can see, no one wants a bed bug infestation so hopefully, these five tips will help you avoid these little critters in your home and in your life.

You can read more about bed bugs here.

