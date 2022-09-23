Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank

An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank.

After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants.

Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road.

A search warrant was served at the property by detectives with the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, the Washington State Patrol Cannabis Eradication Response Team, the Law Enforcement Against Drugs Task Force, and members of the WSP SWAT Team.

You can read more from our KEPR news partners, here.

