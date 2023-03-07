Human Remains Found in 2020 Identified as Missing WA Woman

Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) identified the skeletal remains found in 2020 as a missing Washington woman. On April 4th of 2020 the remains were found in a remote area East of Sweet Home, Oregon. There was no identification of the deceased. Investigators determined that the skeleton likely was that of a woman between the ages of 30 and 50.

Get our free mobile app

After extensive investigation, the remains were confirmed to be Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver, who went missing from Washington in 2019. The Olympia Police Department tweeted regarding Weaver's disappearance in 2021.

How was the skeleton determined to be Grace Lorna Narvaez Weaver?

Based on the physical characteristics of the deceased, a forensic illustration was created by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Forensic Imaging Unit. The re-approximation of the woman’s face was used in press releases, on unidentified person websites, and as the main profile picture for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System-Namus website.

Information was sent to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and a bone sample was sent to Bode Technology. The DNA profile was sent to a database, however, at that time The Linn County Sheriff's Office was not able to find a missing person case that resembled the characteristics of the deceased.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office used grant funding to perform DNA techniques hoping that Investigative Genetic Genealogy would provide answers. A sample of the deceased's tooth was sent to DNA Labs International.

The investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) report authored by Parabon NanoLabs and released in August 2022 immediately provided the strongest investigative lead yet. The report suggested that the decedent was a woman reported named Grace Lorna Narvaez-Weaver, missing in Washington state in 2019.

You can read more of the fascinating details below.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Human Remains from 2020 with Parabon NanoLabs and the Oregon State Medical... Posted by Oregon State Police on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S.