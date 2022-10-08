A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th.

Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.

Hikers will learn about people and events that shaped the mid-Columbia region.

This hike will take you through time starting with the Native peoples who have lived here since time immemorial. As we make our way up Candy Mountain, we will delve into the stories of early explores and settlers. Approaching the peak, we will touch on the impact of the Manhattan Project on the area and its inhabitants. After reaching the top, we will learn about the lasting legacies of these stories.

What hikers need to know about this trek:

*Be prepared to be outside for several hours and dress appropriately for the weather. Close-toed shoes, long pants, jacket, and gloves as appropriate for the weather are recommended.

*Bring water and snacks to make sure you have enough energy to complete the hike. Food and water are not provided or available for purchase during the hike.

For all the details on the hike, go here.

