Haunting Halloween Fest & Movie Night To Be Held at WSU-Tri-Cities
If you're looking for a safe, fun alternative to celebrate Halloween where all ages are welcome, you won't want to miss what WSU-Tri-Cities has planned.
Everyone is invited to a safe Halloween Fest and Movie Night at WSU-Tri-Cities.
The date is set for Friday, October 27th. From 6 pm to 8 pm the Halloween Fest will take place outside of Collaboration Hall on the WSU Tri-Cities campus. Then from 8pm to 10 pm, the movie screening of "Scooby-Doo: The Movie" will play.
This is a family-friendly event for all ages.
It's a safe, fun option to celebrate Halloween. You're invited to wear a costume, participate in trick or treat activities, watch the movie, and more! Washington State University-Tri-Cities is located at 2710 Crimson Way, in Richland, WA 99354. For more information, call 509-372-7333.
