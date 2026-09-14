You Won’t Believe There’s an Ice Cave Hiding in Southwest Washington

My wife and I went to Hood River for a wedding over Labor Day weekend, and we discovered a really cool ice cave I need to share with you.

This Hidden Ice Cave Near Carson Is a Must-See Washington Adventure

So our adventure started in Carson, Washington. We stayed at the Carson Hot Springs Lodge, and my wife loves hiking, so she suggested checking out this ice cave, about 40 minutes away from Carson.

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This Frozen Cave Makes for an Unforgettable Washington Adventure

We went and explored the Guler Ice Cave near Trout Lake, Washington. The cave is a lava tube formed by volcanic activity from Mount Adams, and it traps cold air, allowing ice to remain inside even when it’s warm outside.

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READ MORE: 10 Of The Best Pumpkin Patches Near The Tri-Cities

I was waiting for the bats to fly out but didn't discover any of them inside the cave. I decided not to do the creepy thing and shine my flashlight to the roof of the cave. I've seen too many horror movies for that.

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The hike to the cave is less than a mile, and you shouldn't break a sweat exploring the cave. The cave can be slippery inside, but my tennis shoes worked pretty well. My wife and I had headband lights too.

As a bonus, just up the road, there are some natural land bridges worth checking out as well, so it was a fun afternoon and worth the road trip from the Tri-Cities.

Guler Ice Cave is actually fairly close to Carson and is reached via Carson–Guler Road (Forest Road 24)

Happy Hiking!