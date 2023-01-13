GoFundMe-Kaylla Simpson GoFundMe-Kaylla Simpson loading...

CWU student Bailey Simpson was seriously injured in an accident Monday night.

The student from Selah was transported to a hospital with several broken ribs, wrist and ankle with facial fractures. Along with contusions in her lung, Bailey's spleen was bleeding. She was intubated and taken in for surgery. Bailey received several blood transfusions, as she lost a lot of blood, and had internal bleeding.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help by organizer Kaylla Simpson, Bailey's sister.

During surgery they gave her several blood transfusions because she lost a lot of blood and was bleed internally. They also had found that her diaphragm had ruptured and her lungs, liver, kidney and spleen were all pushed into her chest. They put everything back where it was supposed to be and they had to remove one of her kidneys due to it being crushed.

As Bailey continues to fight, she has a long road to recovery.

According to a recent update, Bailey is making progress. She was taken off sedation for a time, was able to move all her body parts and open her eye.

They shut off the breathing machine and Bailey breathed on her own for 10 to 15 minutes until the pain got to her. After the pain hit her heart rate went high and oxygen went to lower levels. Her face and color are looking great and she looks like Bailey again.

Money raised will be used for the Simpson family's travel, food, bills, and other expenses during Bailey's extensive recovery. You can donate by clicking the button below.

