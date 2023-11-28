Fresh Fruit Recalled In WA and OR – Possible Salmonella

The FDA has recalled cantaloupes due to an outbreak involving the Malichita and Rudy brands.

For Immediate Release, November 22, 2023 SOFIA PRODUCE, LLC, of Nogales, Arizona which does business under the name “Trufresh” (“Trufresh”) has expanded its recall of all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the “Malichita” label, and also labeled with the “Rudy” label to include all cantaloupes sold between the dates of October 10, 2023 and November 3, 2023, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and fatal infection in children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. If a healthy person is infected with salmonella, they can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Though, rare, Salmonella infection can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and causing severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

There are 97 reports of illness to date, associated with this strain of Salmonella.

The Malichita brand cantaloupes have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe.

The Rudy brand cantaloupes have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each cantaloupe.

The cantaloupes were sent directly to Arizona, California. Connecticut, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada. The fruit would have reached consumers through retail produce markets which may be located in other states than those listed above.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, you should contact your health care provider.

