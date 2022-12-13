The 6th annual Home for the Holidays Hometown Expo takes place at the HAPO Center in Pasco THIS weekend.

The 3-day FREE holiday expo features several local and regional retail and handcrafted vendors.

Event organizer Shani Coats Van Hoorelbeke said, "It's a great opportunity to support local businesses and mom and pop shops that you may not be aware of. Several vendors can create unique, custom pieces for you.

Will Santa be there?

You bet! Santa and Mrs. Claus have their own section at the HAPO Center for this event, "Santa Corner." Santa and Mrs. Claus are ready to take photos with you and the kids.

And, there's NO charge!

What's the trick?

There is NO trick. Although, a donation is requested. Home for the Holidays is a one-stop-shop-drop-and donate location. Van Hoorelbeke is asking visitors to bring a food donation to benefit Second Harvest or a coat for KNDU's Coats for Kids drive. New and gently used coats will be accepted.

What are the hours of the expo?

Friday, December 16th from 11 am till 8 pm

Saturday, December 17th from 10 am till 6 pm

Sunday, December 18th from 10 am till 4 pm

