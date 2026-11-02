Another Halloween has come and gone, and Pasco Police were kept quite busy over the weekend.

DUI Arrests, Hit-and-Runs and a Car Fire Keep Pasco Police Busy

Pasco Police had informed the public about drinking and driving before the weekend, and some folks didn't seem to get the message.

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8 Drivers Didn't Listen to Pasco Police's Halloween Warning

Eight were arrested for DUI starting at 4 PM and until 2 PM on Halloween Night.

credit: pasco police department credit: pasco police department

Pasco Police were also kept busy with hit-and-runs, accidents, thievery, a car being set on fire, disturbances, and someone shooting a gun.

credit: pasco police department credit: pasco police department

Luckily, Pasco Police took care of business and also had time to dress up K-9 Brit as a dinosaur.

How adorable is that?

It was a busy weekend, but Pasco Police did their job, and the eight DUI arrests should come as a warning to drivers who think that just because it's a holiday, it's a reason to drink and drive.

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