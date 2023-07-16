Dangerous Fire Weather Warnings and Watches for WA and OR
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Washington and Oregon.
The warning remains in effect till 11 pm on Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:
A critically dry airmass will be in place over the region
through Sunday evening. A frontal passage and a tightening cross-Cascade pressure gradient will produce breezy to windy conditions beginning Sunday afternoon before peaking on Monday afternoon and evening. These winds in conjunction with low relative humidity will lead to an increased risk for the rapid spread of new and existing fires.
High temperatures and dangerously dry conditions make the risk of wildfires extremely high. A heat advisory is also in effect through 11 pm on Sunday. Temperatures may reach 104° or higher.
Saturday was National Pet Fire Safety Day. Do you have a plan for the safety of your pets should there be a fire?
A reminder to NEVER leave pets or young children unattended in vehicles.
If you don't have to go out, don't. Walk your pets in the early morning and later in the evening. Keep in mind that pavement will be too hot for their paws and could burn them. Walk on the cooler grass. Keep your pets and yourself hydrated. Drink lots of water. Check on elderly friends and family.
And, if you believe someone is having a heat stroke emergency, call 9 1 1.
Learn more by watching the video below from the Mayo Clinic on heat exhaustion and heatstroke.