Washington Native and Former Seahawks Player Dan Doornink Dies

One of the football greats has sadly passed away, and the 12s are mourning his loss.

Former Seahawks Running Back With Washington Ties Dies

It's one thing to play for the Seattle Seahawks, but it's even more special when that player hailed from our beloved Washington State.

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Seahawks Mourn Loss of Former Running Back Dan Doornink

Dan Doornink was born in Yakima and graduated from Wapato High School. He played college ball at WSU, and the New York Giants drafted him in 1978. Dan was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 1979

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Dan played for the Seahawks as a running back until 1985, and after his football career, he ended up getting his medical degree and practicing medicine in Yakima for many years.

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I got the pleasure of meeting the man and MC at a rally in downtown Yakima in 2015 as the Seahawks were going to the Super Bowl a second time against the New England Patriots.

Yakima Mayor Micah Cawley did the proclamation, and 12s had a great time cheering on their team, with the one and only Dan Doorninck showing up to get the crowd riled up.

Dan raised the 12th man flag in 2007. Dan sadly passed away on October 31st 2026, at the age of 70.