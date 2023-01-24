One Gorgeous Must-Visit Oregon Lake Ranks #1 Deepest In the Nation

Lake Chelan In Washington State Ranks In The Top 15 Deepest Lakes In Washington

There's a list of the 15 deepest lakes in the nation posted and three of those lakes are a quick road trip from the Tri-Cities.



megan mikals megan mikals loading...

If you are looking to get out of town on a quick road trip and need some beauty in your life, three of the deepest lakes in the nation are in your Tri-Cities backyard.

My wife and I made a road trip in 2020 and visited the deepest lake in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

A-Z animal.com listed the top 15 deepest lakes in the nation and you'd be surprised to know that three lakes near the Tri-Cities are the deepest. If you've been thinking about a trip, why not check out these lakes?

Lake Crescent In Washington State Barely Makes The Top 15 Of Deepest Lakes

#15 on the list is Lake Crescent in Clallam County Washington near Port Angeles. It ranks as the #2 deepest lake in Washington State at 624 feet.

Photo by Reed Geiger on Unsplash Photo by Reed Geiger on Unsplash loading...

#3 on the list of the deepest lakes in the nation belongs to Lake Chelan in Chelan County Washington and is the deepest lake in Washington at 1,100 feet.

attachment-jesse-collins-BMX0QCcxu9M-unsplash (1) loading...

The deepest lake in the nation is Oregon's own Crater Lake.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Crater Lake is a truly majestic lake that is the deepest in America and can be found inside a spectacular volcanic caldera.

megan mikals megan mikals loading...

Seeing its deep blue hues backed by lush tree-covered cliffs will take your breath away – as if it were an unearthed secret from a fantasy movie.

Crater Lake is a whopping 1,943 feet deep making it the deepest lake in the nation.

I've seen Crater Lake and the pictures posted don't do it justice. If you are planning your next road trip, I'd add Crater Lake to the list.

Surprising Hidden Hobbit House Is Lake Chelan's Most Unbelievable Getaway Check out this awesome Hobbit House in the hills of Lake Chelan. It's the perfect getaway for the fantasy fan in you. It looks amazing even in Winter. I hear Frodo calling you now! Take a peek inside this truly unique Airbnb in Washington State.