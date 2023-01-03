Sneak a Stunning Peek of a Cougar Strutting Near Snoqualmie Pass [MUST SEE]

They're sleek, secretive, and rarely seen till now.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Watch the UNBELIEVABLE cougar sighting on video at Snoqualmie Pass.

Cougars are also known as mountain lions or pumas. They range in size from 110 lbs for females up to about 200 lbs for males. They live between 10 to 12 years in the wild. Females can live longer.

What do cougars eat to survive?

Canva Canva loading...

Cougars hunt for their food. They thrive on coyotes, rabbits, skunks, birds, and fish. Cougars will attack livestock and pets.

What should you do if you encounter a cougar?

If a cougar approaches, try to appear larger. Get above it if you can. Talk firmly and back away. Wave your arms. And, remember, do NOT run away. The cougar will take this as a sign to chase. If the cougar attacks, FIGHT BACK. Throw anything you can at the cougar. There are tips to know if you cross a cougar.

What to know about hunting cougars in Washington:

A hunting license is required. However, a property owner may kill a cougar if it is attacking domestic animals or pets.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world