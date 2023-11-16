Cold Temps & Wild Wind Will Seek Revenge Saturday in PNW

If you haven't had enough wind, just wait. We'll have more come on Saturday.

According to the National Service in Pendleton, OR, a strong cold front will sweep across the PNW bringing breezy to windy conditions to our area, Great, there's a 40%-60% chance for gusty winds of more than 39 mph.

What does this mean for Tri-Cities residents and surrounding areas?

Secure any items that can blow away. Make sure your belongings are tethered to something. Secure your garbage cans, lawn furniture, and anything else that can blow away. The Tri-Cities forecast calls for rain after 4 pm with patchy fog before 10 am. Chance of precipitation is 80%. The high should hit 44 degrees. On Sunday, expect a high of 53 degrees with breezy condition.

If you have an outdoor get together or activity planned, your advised to postpone the event if a wind advisory has been issued. If you are outside in high winds, take cover by a building or under a shelter. Watch for any flying debris. Tree limbs can break. Street signs can become loose. Watch nearby balconies for any objects that can fall.

What should you do, if you encounter a downed power line

Call for help. Report downed lines to your local utility emergency center and to the police. Do not try to free lines or to remove debris yourself. Avoid anything that may be touching downed lines, including vehicles or tree branches. Puddles and even wet or snow-covered ground can conduct electricity in some cases.

If you see someone who has been shocked who may be in direct or indirect contact with a power line, do not try to touch them. You may become a second victim. Get medical attention as quickly as possible by calling 911.

