Adorable Cat Interrupts Liberty Lake City Council Meeting
This is THE one time I Wish I was present at the local City Council meeting.
It happened during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall in Liberty Lake. Apparently, the meowing feline found its way up to the overhang for an optimal view of the participants. The cat interrupted every single person during the public comments portion of the meeting. As every person made their way to the microphone, the cat loudly protested with meaningful meows.
About two-hours into the meeting, city officials had heard enough from the disruptive cat. How many people does it take to catch a cat? It looks like 4 or so. The facilities lead and local Police were able to corral the protesting cat into a carrier. It's a mystery on how the curious creature made its way into the building and high up to the balcony.
I hope this adorable, talkative feline feline finds its forever home, or may already have one. I hope its owner is reunited with the fluffy cat. No doubt he or she won't stay long at the shelter. You can read more about the cat's antics below.