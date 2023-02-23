This is THE one time I Wish I was present at the local City Council meeting.

City of Liberty Lake Facebook City of Liberty Lake Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

It happened during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall in Liberty Lake. Apparently, the meowing feline found its way up to the overhang for an optimal view of the participants. The cat interrupted every single person during the public comments portion of the meeting. As every person made their way to the microphone, the cat loudly protested with meaningful meows.

City of Liberty Lake Facebook City of Liberty Lake Facebook loading...

About two-hours into the meeting, city officials had heard enough from the disruptive cat. How many people does it take to catch a cat? It looks like 4 or so. The facilities lead and local Police were able to corral the protesting cat into a carrier. It's a mystery on how the curious creature made its way into the building and high up to the balcony.

I hope this adorable, talkative feline feline finds its forever home, or may already have one. I hope its owner is reunited with the fluffy cat. No doubt he or she won't stay long at the shelter. You can read more about the cat's antics below.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom