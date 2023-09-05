Cancer Crushing Challenge 5K/10K Run-Walk on Saturday in Richland

You're invited to participate in the annual Cancer Crushing Challenge.

The 5K/10K Walk-Run benefits the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation and is presented by Washington River Protection Solutions.

What time does the Cancer Crushing Challenge begin and where?

The event starts at 7:30 am THIS Saturday, September 9th at Howard Amon Park in Richland. The road-to-river race will begin on George Washington Way winding through North Richland meeting the path to finish the walk-run along the beautiful Columbia River. The walk-run will officially start at 8 am.

Note: PETS, BICYCLES, ROLLER SKATES, ROLLER BLADES, WAGONS, SKATEBOARDS, HAND CYCLES, OR MOTORIZED WHEELCHAIRS ARE NOT ALLOWED.

Funds raised by the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation stay local.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation is a local 501(c)3 charitable organization which supports the needs of the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Donations made to the Foundation stay in our community and provide resources for patient-focused support services.

A pancake breakfast and mimosa garden will be held after the run-walk.

All are invited to celebrate by picking up your finisher swag at Howard Amon Park by the fingernail. (extra fees will apply)

How can you enter to take part in the Cancer Crushing Challenge?

It's easy! Registration is open through Friday, September 8th at 11:59 pm. Why not register right now? Click the button below.

Hope to see you at Howard Amon Park This Saturday!

