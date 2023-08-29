Don’t Pro’car’stinate: Richland’s Cruizin’ Car Show Registration Filling Up

The first annual Richland Cruizin' Car Show is just around the corner and registration is filling up.

"Right now, as of this morning, we were at 75. Yesterday, we were at 65. So, we keep creeping up about five to 10 a day. And those numbers I think are going to get exponentially larger," City Recreational Manager Julie Piper said. "From Trucks and Auto Auction out of Pasco, Jake Musser. He called us up last week and said you know what, I've got some amazing vehicles that I'd love to just showcase. Are you interested? We went over and saw some of those vehicles in his showroom and we had to pick our jaws up off the floor."

No worries though. Musser's vehicles will be showcased at the city's Columbia Point Golf Course, but not entered into any of the contest's categories.

"We've got quite a few categories that you can enter into. We've got the best of the pre 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and then 2000s. We also have an award for best low rider, best Rat Rod muscle car, street rod, best paint job." Piper said.

The date of the event is September 9th. Pre-registration is open until September 8th for $15. Late registration is open on event day. It's $25. The first 150 to register will receive a complimentary event hat.

"We hope to grow this event for years to come, to fill the actual golf course, have every fairway filled with cars. We could have thousands of vehicles out there to showcase," Piper said. "The car culture in this community is so strong that, even though there's a few other car shows happening over that weekend, we're still going to have quite a good turnout."

If you would like to enter a vehicle into the event or learn more, we've set up a link.

