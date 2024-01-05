URGENT: Overlooking This in Washington May Result in a Tragedy

When you lose total control of your vehicle it's unbelievably scary.

It's happened to me 3 times. That's 3 times too many. Not knowing where I was going to end up was terrifying. What if I hit another vehicle? Worse, yet, what if I didn't make it?

If you've ever been the victim of black ice, you know that feeling of helplessness.

Colder temperatures and snow are in the forecast.

This means black ice is likely to form on the roads. Sometimes referred to as clear ice, is a thin coating of glaze ice on the pavement. It's not easily seen, thus the risk for slippage is great. Black ice is dangerous because it's hard to detect in advance.

What should you do, if you encounter a patch of black ice while driving?

First, IMMEDIATELY take your foot off the gas pedal. Accelerating will only decrease your control over your vehicle. Taking your foot off the gas allows your vehicle to naturally decelerate. Do NOT brake at all. Try to keep the steering wheel straight.

Don't over-react. The key is to remain calm. The general rule is to do as little as possible. Let the situation ride out. After your black ice experience, calm yourself. Panicking won't help. Flash your lights to warn others, and get off the road as soon as possible.

