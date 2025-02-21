The Best Slice of Pizza Is in This Small Washington Town

The Best Slice of Pizza Is in This Small Washington State Town

You can fight me on the best slices of pizza in Washington State but there is one place in the Evergreen State for me that stands above the rest.



Your Next Favorite Taco Pizza Spot Is Buried in this Small Town in Washington

I'm a huge fan of a good taco pizza and I've only found one place in Washington or Oregon that makes the best.

My wife is a fan of Padington's Pizza in Salem/Keizer in Oregon but their pizza pales in comparison to the best slice of pizza you'll find in Washington State.

credit: google street view credit: google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

When I lived in Seattle, Pagliacci Pizza was a great slice of pizza place with some pretty amazing slices that people still rave about.

Craving Taco Pizza? This Charming Washington Town Delivers the Best Slice!

In the Tri-Cities, Hubby's is a great pizza place and it's like stepping back in time which is always fun with video games and great eats.

credit: fazzari's pizza facebook credit: fazzari's pizza facebook loading...

But for me, nothing beats Fazzari's Pizza in the small town of Clarkston Washington. Located at 1281 Bridge Street, Fazzari's is family-owned and the best part is that they have huge bay windows so you can actually see your pizza being made.

Fazzari's is also like stepping back in time. They've got a massive fireplace keeping the place warm and the old brick building takes you right back in time especially my favorite time as a kid - the '80s

If you haven't been to Fazzari's Pizza in Clarkston Washington, you are missing out and if you are a Washingtonian, it's a perfect road trip for some pizza right at the border of Washington going into Idaho.

25 Tri-Cities Food Trucks You Have To Try Before You Die! You're going to want to lick the photos - here are 25 Tri-Cities food trucks you'll want to try before you die! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals