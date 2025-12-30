Best Places to Watch New Year’s Fireworks in the Tri-Cities

If you are looking for some great places to check out fireworks around Tri-Cities, here are a few places you can check out.

Top Spots to Watch New Year’s Fireworks in Kennewick, Pasco & Richland

The best place to check out fireworks is First Night at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on New Year's Eve.

The event runs from 4 PM–9 PM on Dec. 31 and wraps up with a fireworks display right outside the carousel. It doesn't get you to midnight, but it's perfect for the family.

Family-Friendly Places to Watch New Year’s Fireworks in the Tri-Cities

Even if there aren’t huge stadium-style displays like on the 4th of July, these spots are good viewing points for local fireworks or celebratory bursts people set off around midnight:

Columbia Park (Kennewick & Richland) offers up good open sightlines for any fireworks overhead.

Along the Sacagawea Heritage Trail: Anywhere along the river trail loop, especially near Columbia Park or Wade Park in Pasco, can offer nice views of the sky around midnight.

Howard Amon Park (Richland): open views looking across Richland and toward the river.

Plus, don't forget hilltops like Jump Off Joe or trails up Badger Mountain are favorite spots for panoramic views of the Tri-Cities. It's worth the drive and the hike.

There are plenty of places to get the best views of fireworks around the Columbia Basin.

A quick reminder, be aware that some cities have local restrictions on personal fireworks, and quality shows are generally safer and more reliable to watch rather than setting off your own.

So there are a few places to check out this New Year's Eve. Be safe out there.