My wife and I had to go to a funeral in Idaho over the weekend, and I filled up on Friday night before the trip. It got me thinking about when the best time to gas up your car especially in Washington State.

When Are the Best Days to Gas Up in Washington State?

If you are like my wife, she'll run on fumes before she fuels up again. I'm one of those folks who fills up on payday, hoping to get two weeks on the same tank of gas.

It might surprise you to discover that there are days of the week that are ideal for gassing up your ride in Washington State.

Gas Savvy: Uncover the Top Days for Refueling Across Washington State

So, thanks to Gasbuddy.com, here are the best days to fuel up in the Evergreen State

Monday will be the best day and cheapest day, with Tuesday a close second after Monday.

Gas Buddy also says that Friday has become a good day to fuel up as well, which came as a surprise to me.

Your Guide to Winning Days for Gas Prices in Washington State

The most expensive day will be Saturday.

As you get ready for those road trips, it looks like Monday or Tuesday will be your best days, and avoid filling up on the weekends as the prices can rise, especially during the summer season.

You can find more information about how to save money on your gas here.

