Benton City Teen’s Body Recovered From Yakima River On Wednesday

The body of a missing Benton City teen was recovered Wednesday morning from the Yakima River.

18-year old Gage Mercado went missing from an outdoor party Saturday night at Horn Rapids Park. Since then, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and volunteers were searching for the missing teen. Benton County Fire District 2 assisted in the search and conducted a thorough search of the area and along the river bank.

A social media post was shared to the public in hopes of finding Mercado.

According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office:

Benton County Deputies are still investigating.

Gage Mercado was a Kiona-Benton City High School Graduate.

