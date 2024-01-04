Benton City Teen’s Body Recovered From Yakima River On Wednesday
The body of a missing Benton City teen was recovered Wednesday morning from the Yakima River.
Get our free mobile app
18-year old Gage Mercado went missing from an outdoor party Saturday night at Horn Rapids Park. Since then, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and volunteers were searching for the missing teen. Benton County Fire District 2 assisted in the search and conducted a thorough search of the area and along the river bank.
A social media post was shared to the public in hopes of finding Mercado.
According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office:
Benton County Deputies are still investigating.
Gage Mercado was a Kiona-Benton City High School Graduate.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.