Missing Teen Still Sought Near Richland’s Horn Rapids Park

An 18-year-old Benton County teen remains missing, and the search continues.

Benton County Deputies say the last known location was Horn Rapids Park

The BCSO says they were notified by family about Gage Mercado, who was last known to be in the area of or at Horn Rapids Park on Saturday, December 30th around 10:30 PM. Mercado is pictured here, along with a City of Richland image from the park.

Horn Rapids Park is just west of Highway 240, near the bend of the Yakima River. It is a short distance west past the Horn Rapid ORV Park.

The BCSO says he has not been seen or heard from since. Benton County Deputies searched the park and surrounding area, including the river banks, Benton County Fire District 2 also assisted, and Richland PD sent over their drone and did a wide area search, but turned up nothing.

January 1st, according to KEPR-TV, authorities got a call from someone who thought they had spotted a body in the area, but it turned out to be a large piece of wood.

Anyone who may have information about his location, or other information, call 9-1-1 or (509)-628-0333. No other information has been released, and the search continues.