The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a Benton City party.

The shooting took place just after midnight on Saturday in the 25000 block of North Willard Avenue. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, 6 people were struck by gunfire. There was an altercation at the party which was reportedly attended by teens and young adults. Shortly after the argument, the shooting took place.

All 6 victims were taken to local hospitals.

One victim died, and one victim was hospitalized. Four others were treated and released for their non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-628-0333.

