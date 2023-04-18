The Most Popular Baby Names in Tri-Cities? You&#8217;d be Surprised&#8230;

The Most Popular Baby Names in Tri-Cities? You’d be Surprised…

Canva
Canva
loading...

My friends and I were just discussing unique baby names. No, really, we were. In fact, One woman shared her story of naming her baby girl on Tik-Tok. It caught me off guard.

Tik-Tk screenshot
loading...

While the name Avocado doesn't make THIS list, I think you'll find the most popular names of babies born at Kadlec in 2022 to be more appropriate. There were 2,658 babies born at Kadlec in 2022.

Canva
loading...

For boys, the most popular first names given at Kadlec, were:

Canva
loading...

David, 9 named
Elijah, 9 named
Samuel, 9 named
Ezra, 10 named
Damian, 11 named
Santiago, 12 named
Liam, 13 named
Sebastian, 19 named
Oliver, 20 named
Mateo, 22 named

As for the girls, the most popular names given were:

Canva
loading...

Mila, 8 named
Emilia, 8 named
Abigail, 9 named
Sophia, 9 named
Charlotte, 9 named
Violet, 10 named
Harper, 10 named
Amelia, 10 named
Olivia, 12 named
Camila, 14 named

Baby names are always a fun topic. Everyone has a name or two, and it's often funny to  hear different names.

@briannalynncombs Replying to @poppy_and_nellies_page #namereveal ♬ original sound - Brianna Combs

Although, Avocado takes the cake for me. Have you ever loved something or someone so much, that you named your baby or pet after? If so, feel free to share your story on our app.

Get our free mobile app

Believe it or not, there are some baby names that are illegal in Washington state. Scroll on to read about more illegal baby names around the world.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world

Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style

Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Filed Under: Tri-Cities, kadlec, Baby Names
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA