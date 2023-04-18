The Most Popular Baby Names in Tri-Cities? You’d be Surprised…

Canva Canva loading...

My friends and I were just discussing unique baby names. No, really, we were. In fact, One woman shared her story of naming her baby girl on Tik-Tok. It caught me off guard.

While the name Avocado doesn't make THIS list, I think you'll find the most popular names of babies born at Kadlec in 2022 to be more appropriate. There were 2,658 babies born at Kadlec in 2022.

For boys, the most popular first names given at Kadlec, were:

David, 9 named

Elijah, 9 named

Samuel, 9 named

Ezra, 10 named

Damian, 11 named

Santiago, 12 named

Liam, 13 named

Sebastian, 19 named

Oliver, 20 named

Mateo, 22 named

As for the girls, the most popular names given were:

Mila, 8 named

Emilia, 8 named

Abigail, 9 named

Sophia, 9 named

Charlotte, 9 named

Violet, 10 named

Harper, 10 named

Amelia, 10 named

Olivia, 12 named

Camila, 14 named

Baby names are always a fun topic. Everyone has a name or two, and it's often funny to hear different names.

Although, Avocado takes the cake for me. Have you ever loved something or someone so much, that you named your baby or pet after? If so, feel free to share your story on our app.

Believe it or not, there are some baby names that are illegal in Washington state. Scroll on to read about more illegal baby names around the world.

