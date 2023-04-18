The Most Popular Baby Names in Tri-Cities? You’d be Surprised…
My friends and I were just discussing unique baby names. No, really, we were. In fact, One woman shared her story of naming her baby girl on Tik-Tok. It caught me off guard.
While the name Avocado doesn't make THIS list, I think you'll find the most popular names of babies born at Kadlec in 2022 to be more appropriate. There were 2,658 babies born at Kadlec in 2022.
For boys, the most popular first names given at Kadlec, were:
David, 9 named
Elijah, 9 named
Samuel, 9 named
Ezra, 10 named
Damian, 11 named
Santiago, 12 named
Liam, 13 named
Sebastian, 19 named
Oliver, 20 named
Mateo, 22 named
As for the girls, the most popular names given were:
Mila, 8 named
Emilia, 8 named
Abigail, 9 named
Sophia, 9 named
Charlotte, 9 named
Violet, 10 named
Harper, 10 named
Amelia, 10 named
Olivia, 12 named
Camila, 14 named
Baby names are always a fun topic. Everyone has a name or two, and it's often funny to hear different names.
Although, Avocado takes the cake for me. Have you ever loved something or someone so much, that you named your baby or pet after? If so, feel free to share your story on our app.
