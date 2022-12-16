Farm Bureau Encouraging Rural America To Check Out FCC Map

The Federal Communications Commission released the National Broadband Map in November. Emily Buckman, American Farm Bureau Federation Government Affairs Director, says the new map displays specific location-level information regarding broadband services availability, which she called a huge improvement from the census block level data that was used. She added people in rural areas can verify the accuracy of the map.

“So, the public is able to view the map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov, search for their address and can see if their information about fixed and mobile services that was submitted by internet providers is actually accurate. It's pretty simple, you just take a look at the map on the website, type in your address and you can see what was reported as far as from providers.”

Buckman said it’s important rural Americans check the accuracy of the map, since the map will determine federal funding opportunities.

“Folks are able to take a look at the map through January 13. That is when the FCC would like to have any challenges submitted by. I can't stress enough how important it is to take a look at the map to see if it is in fact accurate because federal funding will be targeted based off of those areas most in need, and this map will determine where those dollars will be going.”

Visit the FCC's Website to check out the map or to make your thoughts known.

