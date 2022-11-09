High Diesel Prices Put Strain on Farmers

With diesel prices more than $1.50 per gallon higher than this time last year, the American Farm Bureau Federation is calling on the Administration to bring more domestic supply online. The Ag organization said a ban on U.S. imports of petroleum from Russia, lower domestic production capacity, and seasonal demand are all contributing to higher costs.

Russia provided 20% of the petroleum imported into the U.S. in 2021, but that was halted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further, since 2019, domestic diesel production capacity has dropped by 180,000 barrels per day. Several plants closed during the coronavirus pandemic and are not yet back online.

In a letter to President Biden, AFBF President Zippy Duvall, said, "High diesel prices are severely impacting our farmers and ranchers, causing increased costs to consumers, and adding to food insecurity."

National diesel prices are expected to average $4.86 per gallon through the end of the year, according to government projections, and $4.29 per gallon in 2023.

