Please Pull: Baby Food Recall at WA State Target Stores

Baby food is being pulled off the shelves at Target here in Washington State.



As a dad, I was always vigilant on food recalls, and it looks like we have a baby food recall that you might want to check your food shelves to make sure that you don't have these in your pantry.

From ABC News:

Fruselva USA, a Miami-based producer, issued a voluntary recall of 25,600 units of Good & Gather baby Pea Zucchini Kale & Thyme Vegetable Puree on March 12.

The recall, according to the FDA.GOV says that an elevated level of lead might be in the baby food, and you don't want to feed it to your children. I've enclosed a picture of the product below:

Here's the number that you are looking for on the recall:

Lot Number: 4169, Best by Dec 09 2025, Lot Number: 4167, Best by Dec 07 2025.

So check your shelves for this baby food product, especially if you bought it at Target.

You can get more details on the recall here.

