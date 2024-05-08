Help: Sweet Older Pasco Dog Needs a Foster Home

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention

This sweet older pup needs a home, say hello to Sirius!

This male adult dog is a friendly and silly pup that is looking for his forever home. He is affectionate, gentle, and playful, and he loves giving kisses.

He's an adventurous dog who loves to explore, sniff around, and is curious about the world. He hasn't met a human he didn't like.

He can do well with well-mannered dogs (adult to senior age) but finds young ones just annoying.

He has plenty of energy for adventures (maybe hiking badger?).

He's a funny boy who will make you laugh and brighten everyone's day. He would do best in a home without cats or young kids (he has never been around them). If you're looking for a loving and loyal companion, Sirius is the one for you!

Increasingly, POPP is doing FOSTER TO ADOPT options.

That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line”….. it’s a win-win for everyone.

Please complete the POPP adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/