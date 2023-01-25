7 Breathtaking Washington State Waterfalls You Must Experience
If you're looking for a fun way to explore nature and check off your travel bucket list, Washington State waterfalls make the perfect destination and we've lined up seven to explore.
My wife and I took a road trip in 2020 and managed to check out a bunch of these waterfalls and here are seven that we thoroughly enjoyed.
In this article, I'll dive into some of our favorite hikes, trails, and sites for discovering amazing waterfalls throughout Washington State.
Here are seven waterfalls in Washington State worth exploring:
From hidden gems tucked away in forgotten locations to more famous waterfalls like those on Snoqualmie Falls, there are some amazing displays of nature right in our own backyard of Tri-Cities Washington, and worth an adventure into Washington's wonderous world of breathtaking waterfalls.
