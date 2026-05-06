3 Simple Tricks to Keep Your Lawn Alive During Kennewick’s Irrigation Shutoff

I'll be the first to admit that I have lawn envy. My neighbor's yard is bright green, while my lawn is a brownish-green. I'm doing my best, but for some reason, I can't get those emerald hues as he does.

Kennewick Lawns About to Feel It: Irrigation Shutoff Starts May 8

To make matters worse, the Kennewick Irrigation District will be shutting down service for repairs on May 8th, and it may take up to 10 days for service to be restored.

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If you are frustrated like I am, there are a few things you can do to keep your lawn green during the shutdown.

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READ MORE: Pump Repair Shuts Down KID For 10 Days In May 2026

I'm no green thumb expert, but hopefully these few tips will help you out during the shutdown.

First, leave your clipppings. That'll keep the grass beneath the clippings moist and safe.

Next, a few days before the shutdown, soak your yard deep into the roots. That should hopefully keep your lawn green over the next ten days.

Lastly, when you mow, don't be afraid to cut at a higher level. The higher grass will shade and protect the soil.

The KID shutdown is frustrating for those of us who are wishing for that beautiful green lawn this summer, but hopefully, these few tips will help you get through the KID shutdown with a little less stress.