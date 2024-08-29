Invasive Barred Owls Targeted For Removal in Washington

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finalized a plan to significantly increase efforts to kill invasive barred owls on the West Coast, beginning next year. The aim is to protect native northern and California spotted owls, which are threatened by the barred owls' presence. Over the next 30 years, trained shooters will target barred owls across a vast area in California, Oregon, and Washington, with a goal of removing up to 452,000 barred owls.

Barred Owls

Barred owls, originally from eastern North America, have expanded their range to the Pacific Northwest since the 1970s, where they've displaced the smaller spotted owls that require larger territories. Their spread has been accelerated by changes in their environment, such as trees planted on the Great Plains and warming boreal forests in Canada. The barred owls not only outcompete spotted owls but also threaten other species, including frogs, salamanders, small mammals, and birds.

Fish and Wildlife

The decision to kill barred owls is controversial and has divided wildlife advocates. Some, like former Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Kent Livezey, argue against the killings, suggesting that nature should take its course. Others, like Wayne Pacelle of Animal Wellness Action, believe the focus should instead be on broader environmental issues like logging and climate change.

Control Population

Efforts to control barred owl populations have been ongoing since 2009, including experimental programs that suggest removing barred owls could help stabilize spotted owl numbers. However, barred owl populations are highly resilient, and new individuals often replace those that are removed. The wildlife service explored other methods, such as hazing, capturing and euthanizing, and collecting eggs, but found them impractical or too expensive.

