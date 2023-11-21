Awesome – 2024 WA State Parks Discover Pass FREE Days Announced
The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass Free Days for 2024. Visitors to state parks these days will NOT need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or lands that are managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), or the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (DNR). Sno-Park Permits are still required on free days at designated Sno-Parks during the winter season.
The 2024 Discover Pass free days are:
Monday, Jan. 1 - First Day Hikes and New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 15 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Saturday, March 9 - Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
Tuesday, March 19 - State Parks’ 111th Birthday
Monday, April 22 - Earth Day
Saturday, June 8 - National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 9 - Free Fishing Day
Wednesday, June 19 - Juneteenth
Saturday, Sept. 28 - National Public Lands Day
Thursday, Oct. 10 - World Mental Health Day
Monday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 29 - Autumn Day
The first free day of the year provides you with an opportunity to participate in Washington State Parks' Annual First Day Hikes event. First Day Hikes is a national program led by America's State Parks encouraging you to ring in the new year with nature.
More about the Discover Pass-
An annual pass is $30, good for one year from the date of purchase. Day use passes are $10. The pass is good at 100 state parks, 700 water access points, nearly 2,000 miles of designated water and land recreation trails, more than 80 natural areas, and more than 30 wildlife areas. You can purchase Washington State Parks Discover Passes here.
