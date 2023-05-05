20 Fun Summertime Activities Kids in the Tri-Cities Will Love

Here Are 20 Activities Kids Will Love In Spring And Summer In Tri-Cities Washington

I'm BORED!

As a parent, I've heard that phrase too many times - If you've got kids, you are always looking for activities for them to partake in but sometimes you hit a brick wall on ideas.

Take A Look At 20 Spring And Summer Activities Kids Will Love In Washington State

Don't worry, we've got you covered with 20 activities in the Tri-Cities Washington area that your kids and you'll both love.

We've compiled a list of 20 local things and a few note-worthy day road trips that are worth the drive to check out.

Take a look at our list below and see if there's an activity on the list that your kids will enjoy...I'm sure you'll find something good.

20 Summertime Activities That Kids In the Tri-Cities Will Love Kids will have fun this summer by checking all the activities that kids can do in the region. You might find some new activities that you didn't expect on our list!

How did you like our list? There's always plenty to do for kids in the Tri-Cities and hopefully, our list of activities will keep you hearing the dreaded "I'm bored" from your kids.

What activities do you do with your kids to keep them from getting bored in the summer?

I'd love for you to share some of your activities and ideas with us so we might be able to do a follow-up with another list of great ideas and activities.

I've also included another link to a local group, visittricities.com, that features a bunch of activities as well. Click here for more details.

Feel free to app chat us with your suggestions as well so we can update our list and have fun this summer with your kids and family.

