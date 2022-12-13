12 Vehicle Collision Shuts Down Major Highway in Tri-Cities

A major collision on Highway 12 had the eastbound lanes shut down in Franklin County.

The multi vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning near the Snake River Bridge. There were no major injuries reported in the collision.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson posted video, via Twitter.

Officials remind you to slow down. A freezing Fog Advisory is in effect till 1 pm Tuesday. Visibility is one half mile or less in areas. Leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

