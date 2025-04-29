WSU Offering Help When Swarms Develop
A swarm happens when a colony of bees has outgrown their current hive. A new queen will recruit half the bees in a colony and move out to find a new place. During swarming, bees are extremely docile, because they aren’t guarding resources or a hive. They are resting until their scouts have found a new home. However, as Washington State University pointed out this can also be scary if they are occupying your home, barn, vehicle, or another space that you’d prefer was bee-free.
What should you do in these situations? WSU says:
- Contact someone for help (see list below)
- Observe or take pictures from a safe distance
WSU whatever you do, don’t:
- Try to move the swarm or disturb it
- Call an exterminator
- Spray water or insecticide on them
- Swarm catching or removal is not a service we provide, however, we do have recommendations for who to contact in the case of a swarm settling in your space.
If a swarm develops on your property, WSU ask that you contact:
- Dr. Ryan Kuesel: ryan.kuesel@wsu.edu
- Dylan Baty: (509) 237-3189
- Robin Woods: (208) 301-1270
- Scott Smith: (208) 596-1977
Learn more by visiting Washington State University's Honey Bees and Pollinators Website.