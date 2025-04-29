WSU Offering Help When Swarms Develop

A swarm happens when a colony of bees has outgrown their current hive. A new queen will recruit half the bees in a colony and move out to find a new place. During swarming, bees are extremely docile, because they aren’t guarding resources or a hive. They are resting until their scouts have found a new home. However, as Washington State University pointed out this can also be scary if they are occupying your home, barn, vehicle, or another space that you’d prefer was bee-free.

What should you do in these situations? WSU says:

Contact someone for help (see list below)

Observe or take pictures from a safe distance

WSU whatever you do, don’t:

Try to move the swarm or disturb it

Call an exterminator

Spray water or insecticide on them

Swarm catching or removal is not a service we provide, however, we do have recommendations for who to contact in the case of a swarm settling in your space.

If a swarm develops on your property, WSU ask that you contact:

Dr. Ryan Kuesel: ryan.kuesel@wsu.edu

Dylan Baty: (509) 237-3189

Robin Woods: (208) 301-1270

Scott Smith: (208) 596-1977

Learn more by visiting Washington State University's Honey Bees and Pollinators Website.