WSU Offering Help When Swarms Develop

Photo: WSU

A swarm happens when a colony of bees has outgrown their current hive.  A new queen will recruit half the bees in a colony and move out to find a new place.  During swarming, bees are extremely docile, because they aren’t guarding resources or a hive. They are resting until their scouts have found a new home.  However, as Washington State University pointed out this can also be scary if they are occupying your home, barn, vehicle, or another space that you’d prefer was bee-free. 

 

What should you do in these situations?  WSU says:

  • Contact someone for help (see list below)
  • Observe or take pictures from a safe distance 

 

WSU whatever you do, don’t: 

  • Try to move the swarm or disturb it
  • Call an exterminator
  • Spray water or insecticide on them
  • Swarm catching or removal is not a service we provide, however, we do have recommendations for who to contact in the case of a swarm settling in your space. 

 

If a swarm develops on your property, WSU ask that you contact:

  • Dr. Ryan Kuesel: ryan.kuesel@wsu.edu 
  • Dylan Baty: (509) 237-3189 
  • Robin Woods: (208) 301-1270 
  • Scott Smith: (208) 596-1977 

 

Learn more by visiting Washington State University's Honey Bees and Pollinators Website.

