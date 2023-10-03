Wheat Growers Looking Forward to Farm Bill Draft

Washington, D.C. – Over the weekend, Congress passed a short-term continuing resolution, which will fund the federal government through November 17, 2023. While the stopgap appropriations bill is necessary to avoid a government shutdown, the lack of a full fiscal year (FY) 2024 appropriations package continues to slow down the 2023 Farm Bill process. The lapse in Farm Bill authorization on September 30 marks a critical juncture for American agriculture, demanding urgent action from Congress to resolve the full FY 2024 appropriations process so the work can proceed with Farm Bill reauthorization. The impacts associated with a lapse in Farm Bill authorization will be varied across programs as some are tied to the fiscal year, crop year, and others are mandatory programs. The Farm Bill provides certainty and is the bedrock of support for our farmers, delivering essential resources, policies, and stability necessary for a prosperous agricultural sector and a secure food supply.

“The Farm Bill plays a pivotal role in supporting American farmers, rural communities, and sustainable agricultural practices,” said NAWG President and Oregon wheat farmer Brent Cheyne. “While we are glad Congress worked to pass a short-term continuing resolution, our leaders need to set aside their differences, pass a long-term appropriations package, and commence work on a Farm Bill without additional delay. We would like to express our appreciation to the agricultural committees for their diligent efforts and hard work in crafting the Farm BilI. We hope that all of Congress will prioritize passing the Farm Bill to serve the best interests of Americans and the agriculture sector by the end of the year.”

NAWG implores Congress to work collaboratively and swiftly to reach a resolution on FY 2024 appropriation and work to get a Farm Bill signed into law by the end of the year. Farmers deserve the assurance of a functioning Farm Bill that supports their endeavors, fosters innovation, and ensures the continued growth of our agricultural industry.

Source: NAWG & PNW Ag Network