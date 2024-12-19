What Impact Will A Lack Of A Farm Bill Have On Washington?

The agriculture community is still holding its breath that Congress will pass a one-year Farm Bill Extension, allowing lawmakers to address the issue in 2025. But, what happens if the extension gets tied up in D.C. bickering?

Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison said the state will feel a direct impact in a variety of ways.

“Our research at Washington State University plays an important role in supporting the Ag in this state. WSU receives a lot of research funding, which dries up if there’s no Farm Bill.”

In addition to the R&D dollars, the Farm Bill also impacts trade, which is vital to Washington’s farming community.

“Market Access Program, the Foreign Market Development Program, they’re supported through Farm Bill funding. Our Specialty Crop Block Grants, that's where funding for those come from, and even down to support for farmers markets. And so, it cuts a broad swath through the ag industry in terms of its benefits and so, we're of course nervous.”

Lawmakers this week looked poised to pass an extension, continuing the 2018 Farm Bill until September. But that has been tied up in debate over the price tag of the Continuing Resolution.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com