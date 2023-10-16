Wenatchee: The Washington Weed Meeting Hub

The 73rd Annual meeting of the Washington State Weed Conference will be held at the Wenatchee Convention Center, November 1st through the 3rd.

The meeting will feature workshops, general sessions, break-out sessions, a tradeshow, and more than 40 speakers to participate. One of the speakers will be Karen Budd-Falen, owner of Budd-Falen Law Offices in Wyoming and former Department of Interior Deputy Solicitor for Wildlife and Parks under the Trump Administration. As Deputy Solicitor, Karen was the lead attorney in revising the regulations implementing Endangered Species Act (ESA), including the regulations recognizing the rights of local governments to protect economic stability and customs and cultures of their constituents. She was also heavily involved in drafting regulations giving landowners the rights of appeal of wetland maps on the National Wildlife Refuge System lands. Karen also served as Interior’s representative on the task force that revised the regulations implementing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Also featured at this year's meeting are the 'Rogue Detection Teams,' which uses rescued dogs to help identify noxious weeds. Some of those dogs will be there to show how sharp their skills are in finding these devastating plants.

The Washington State Weed Association will also awarding their Weed Warrior award, recognizing achievement in weed control in the state. The "Weed Cup" will also be presented as part of the Mike Braun Weed Quiz with multiple divisions and prizes.

Pesticide recertification credits are available for Washington and Oregon applicators.

The conference is open to the public and early registrations with a reduced price are due by October 26th with higher costs applied after that date.

Find more information and registration online on the Washington State Weed Association website.