Washington Wine Commission To Host Smoke Exposure Webinar

The Washington Wine Commission will host a WAVEx webinar later this month focused on the impact wildfire smoke has on grapes and wine. Washington State University's Dr. Tom Collins will lead the webinar, and talk about his research and findings when it comes to smoke exposure. Collins will update grape growers and wineries about the effects of picking grapes during a smoke event compared to waiting for the smoke to clear, the potential of barrier sprays to reduce fruit absorption of volatile phenols and how to remove sprays, and potential methods to mitigate smoke effects from wine.

The WAVEx webinar is scheduled for January 22, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Learn more or register by Clicking Here.

