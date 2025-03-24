Washington Farmers Asked To Participate In Ag Viability Survey

The Washington farming community is being asked to participate in a survey in an effort to help lawmakers better understand the challenges of the Ag industry. The survey, hosted by the Washington state Department of Agriculture, is open to tree fruit, dairy, wheat, potatoes, grapes or hops producers. The goal is to highlight the true cost of agricultural production, and relay what this means for operation viability, and profitability.

The results will be used to inform the Washington State Agricultural Competitiveness and Business Viability Study, a joint effort between WSDA and WSU IMPACT Center intended to improve understanding of the challenges and barriers facing Washington’s agricultural industry. The goal of that study is to illuminate opportunities where WSDA, stakeholders and policy makers can collaborate and strategically invest to benefit farmers, ranchers and business owners.

The survey is 40 questions long and should take about 15 – 20 minutes to complete. Prior to beginning the survey, farmers are strongly encouraged to gather operation information regarding costs of and time spent associated with labor (employment taxes, worker benefits, overtime), workplace safety (trainings, heat, air quality, sanitation), chemical compliance (spray record, trainings, licensure), and climate-related activities. Once the survey starts, you can't stop and save your progress. The survey must be completed once started.

Click Here to participate in the Competitiveness and Business Viability survey. Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to e-mail the WSDA,

