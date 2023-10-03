6 Reasons Why Stores Have Quit Stopping Shoplifters in Washington

Are Retail Store Shoplifters Being Stopped Anymore In Washington State?

In my small town of Clarkston Washington as a kid, when you got caught shoplifting,m they'd almost parade you through town. A few buddies of mine learned the hard way and ended up in the back of a squad car while their schoolmates watched as they were driven off.



What Are The Shoplifting Laws In Washington State?

I'm not sure those days exist anymore because my son who works in retail tells me that where he works, they'll just let suspected shoplifters go in fear of retribution to their employees, and my wife and I saw a shoplifter run off with a TV at Fred Meyer last Christmas.

Target in Seattle is even closing down a few stores because of rampant theft.

It got me wondering, what are some of the reasons why shoplifters aren't being stopped anymore, and here are a few reasons that retail stores might not be stopping shoplifters anymore.

Store Policies: Individual stores or retail chains may adjust their policies on handling shoplifters based on factors like the local crime rate, legal considerations, and their own experiences with theft.

Legal Changes: State or local laws and regulations can affect how businesses address shoplifting. Changes in these laws, such as reforms aimed at reducing incarceration or modifying the consequences for theft, could influence store policies.

Safety Concerns: In some cases, stores may prioritize the safety of their employees and customers over confronting shoplifters directly. They may encourage staff to observe and report incidents rather than engage in confrontations that could escalate.

Community Engagement: Some retailers may opt for community engagement and partnership with local law enforcement to address the issue of shoplifting, rather than relying solely on in-house prevention and apprehension efforts.

Cost-Benefit Analysis: Retailers may consider the cost of loss prevention efforts versus the potential losses from theft when deciding how to handle shoplifters.

Public Opinion: Public sentiment and perceptions of retail practices can also influence how businesses address shoplifting. Negative publicity or social media backlash can prompt changes in store policies.

As you can see there are several reasons why shoplifters might not be stopped anymore in a store but I did discover this current law in Washington State and YES you can still be detained in Washington State for shoplifting.

Shopkeeper's Privilege: Washington State law provides a shopkeeper's privilege, which allows store employees and owners to detain a person reasonably suspected of shoplifting for a reasonable period. However, they must follow specific guidelines and excessive force or false imprisonment can lead to legal consequences for the store.

You can read more details about RCW 4.24.220 here

As I'm not an expert on the law, you'll want to do your own research concerning shoplifting laws in Washington State.

